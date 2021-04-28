Sickle Point has been saved.
“It’s amazing, it shows what a few mighty people can do when they do a mighty job,” said Subrina Monteith, Area I director for the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen.
“This is a huge win for the entire corridor and the KVR (Trail). The entire corridor is safe for non-motorized vehicles (excluding emergency services) and it’s a recreation pathway, so rare in many places in B.C.”
The purchaser, who asked to remain anonymous, is expected to donate the land for the purpose of it being a nature trust.
Monteith made the announcement on Kaleden’s dedicated Facebook page early this morning. A full media release, highlighting the details, is expected later this morning.
Monteith credits various levels of government including MP Richard Cannings, newly-elected MLA Rolly Russell and the Penticton Indian Band. She also thanks the Save Sickle Point committee for their effort.
On Facbeook, Monteith posted:
“Skaha Lake’s last intact wetland has been purchased with the unified vision for long term conservation. An anonymous Vancouver based family has acquired the property.
The private owner will continue to work in collaboration with the Kaleden Community Association subcommittee group “Save Sickle Point”, hundreds of donors, RDOS Director, and the Penticton Indian Band on plans for future conservation.
This would not have been possible, without the amazing Save Sickle Point group’s contagious enthusiasm and vision for conservation, which aligned with the new owner’s values.
We would like to remind everyone that Sickle Point is still private land and should not be accessed.
The community of Kaleden and future generations, I can’t thank everyone enough for all that they have done to make the conservation of Sickle Point a reality. Stay tuned for more details “
