Three more people died of suspected drug overdoses in Penticton in July, lifting the official body count to 13 on the year, according to new data this week from the BC Coroners Service
That nonetheless left Penticton on track to fall back from the record-setting tally of 30 in 2022 and closer to the total of seven recorded in 2016 as B.C.’s opioid crisis started to take off.
The carnage has been worse to the north.
Vernon so far this year has recorded 27 fatalities that are described as “suspected unregulated drug deaths” by the BC Coroners Service, while Kelowna has seen 59.
Those communities also set fatality records last year with 43 and 87 such deaths, respectively.
Across the province as a whole, there were 198 suspected unregulated drugs deaths in July, down 5% from July 2022 but up 4% from June 2023. And, through the first seven months of the year, at least 1,455 people have died – about six a day – marking the largest January-July total seen yet in B.C.
Men accounted for 77% of victims, 69% of which were between the ages of 30 and 59. Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, was present in 83% of the victims’ bodies.
The statistics landed amid preparations for International Overdose Awareness Day events, which are being staged today in Penticton, Oliver and many other communities.
“This most sombre of occasions is an important opportunity to recognize all our family members, friends, colleagues and neighbours who have been lost to unregulated drugs,” said Lisa Lapointe, B.C.’s chief coroner, in a press release.
“While we honour their memory and grieve alongside their loved ones, we must urge decision-makers to do more to stop these preventable deaths from occurring. The critical risks and losses of life resulting from this public health emergency deserve an urgent response. We must not accept the continued loss of six lives each and every day.”
Penticton’s event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Gyro Park. Oliver’s event is set for noon to 8 p.m. in the East Field at 6359 Park Dr.