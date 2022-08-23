Tuesday, Aug. 23
• Osoyoos Night Market, Gyro Park in Osoyoos, 5-8 p.m.
• The Fugitives, a Vancouver quartet described as the missing link between Leonard Cohen and The Pogues, at The Dream Café, 6 p.m., to purchase tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Open Mic Night hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Pub, 7:30 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: New LINE Dance, Lev. 1, 9 a.m.; Tuesday lunch special, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; Imp. Line Dance, 1 p.m.
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 1:30-4:30 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Lasting Impressions” by Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528), Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn (1606-1669), and William Hogarth (1697-1764); “A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words” Art and Activism: Contemporary printmaking from Oaxaca, Mexico; and “Southern Cross,” Laurence Evelyn Hyde (1914-1987), gallery open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage.” This exhibit showcases Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• Penticton Public Sculpture exhibit, eight pieces of public art are now on display on Lakeshore Drive, outside City Hall and the Vancouver Hill roundabout
• “She Lives in the Mountains” featuring the works of painter Diane Walters, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council, 9525 Wharton Street in Summerland, Tuesdays-Fridays, 10-4 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Coyotes Cruises, float the River Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., launch at 215 Riverside Drive, open daily
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• LocoLanding Adventure Park open daily, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,” (PG, 120 minutes); “Beast,” (14-A, 93 minutes); “Thor: Love And Thunder,” (PG, 120 minutes); “Bodies Bodies Bodies” (14A, 95 minutes); “Bullet Train” (14A, 126 minutes); ““DC League of Super-Pets” (G,106 minutes); “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (rated G, 87 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (PG, 131 minutes), “Where the Crawdads Sing,” (PG, 125 minutes); for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
Wednesday, Aug. 24
• City of Penticton parks and recreation advisory committee meets virtually, 1 p.m., to participate visit: penticton.ca
• Summerland Community Arts Council presents the Steve Jones Band: Music in the Park, Memorial Park in Summerland, 6:30 p.m., free, bring a lawn chair, blanket and picnic
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: NewLINE Dance 2, 10:15 a.m., cribbage, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 6:30 p.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Naramata Farmers Market, Manitou Park in Naramata, 4-7 p.m.
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 4-7 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Gene Sequences by Christina Baird at the Long Gallery, 374 Main Street, Penticton, Wednesday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (closes 4 p.m. on Saturday)
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “The Black Phone” (Wednesday and Thursday only); “DC League of Superpets,” (Friday through Sunday); for showtimes visit: olivertheatre.ca
Thursday, Aug. 25
• Five-time Juno Award winning rocker Matthew Good in concert at the District Wine Village in Oliver, 8 p.m., $65, available at districtwinevillage.com ages 19 and over
• Ten Strings at Cannery Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m., no cover chage
• Outdoor movies at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, featuring “Deadpool,” 9:30 p.m., proceeds to Boys and Girls Club Okanagan
• All-Star Comedy Gala starring Ryan Belleville, Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $40, visit venablestheatre.ca
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: Spanish Conversation, 10 a.m., bingo 1 p.m., sales begin at noon, imp. line dance, 1 p.m.
• All aboard: Kettle Valley Railway in Summerland, scenic runs Thursdays through Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., $29 (adults), $27 (seniors), $24 (youth), $19 (kids 3-12), visit: kettlevalleyrailway.org
• Learn about our city’s history, visit the SS Sicamous Maritime Museum, open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Nankama Drum & Dance perform at Oliver’s Music in the Park, Oliver community bandshell, 6:30 p.m., 6359 Park Drive, by donation, bring a lawn chair
• Live@Time, featuring Joe Nolan, Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., no cover charge
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 6:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Tacos and Trivia on Thirst Days, 7-9 p.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Live in the Badlands at Bad Tattoo Brewing, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
• Country music artist Ben Klick live at Osoyoos Music in the Park, Gyro Bandshell in Osoyoos, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free
• Early Spirit in concert at the Grist Mill Gardens in Keremeos, 7 p.m., $20, visit: oldgristmill.ca
• Decade Dance, a tribute to the great disco music of the 1970s, the Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., $20 at the door (cash only)
• The Hillties, six-piece funk and hiphop ban, two-time Kootenay Music Award winners, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Thrash Wrestling presents “The Hot Comeback,” LUSO Canadian Portugese Club, 135 Winnipeg Street, 7 p.m., featuring Jordie Taylor, “Backstage Pass” Braydon Goss, “Audacity” Danni Deeds, Scarlett Black, Jade, Cope, and Rayden, $20 in advance from One Board Shop or ticketseller.ca, $25 at the door
• Tropical Summer Vibes with DJ Static at Slackwater Brewing Co., 6-9 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m., Birthday club, 11 a.m.; Mah Jong Int., 1 p.m.
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub, 6341 Main St., Oliver, 8 p.m.
• Flannel Contract performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
• Karaoke contest at Princeton Legion, every Friday night, 7 p.m., winner of each week will advance to the finals on Oct. 21, for more information call Damon Bremner at 250-488-1795
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with your host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• Tropical Summer Vibes featuring DJ Static, Slackwater Brewing Co., 9 p.m.
• Live in the Badlands presents Daniel Wesley live, Bad Tattoo Brewing, 7 p.m., tickets available from Eventbrite.ca, Twisted Chopsticks food truck on site
• Aaron Loewen live at Black Hills Estate Winery, 4190 Black Sage Road in Oliver, 3-6 p.m.
• Run Around Buckle Series, Barrel Race, Desert Park Equine Facility, entrance and parking at 3600 Golf Course Drive, 7 p.m., by donation
• Moni Funk at Spirit Beach Cantina, 8000 45th Street in Osoyoos, 8-11 p.m., $20, for tickets: spiritbeachcantina.com
Saturday, Aug. 27
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., free bicycle valet service courtesy of Penticton & Area Cycling Association
• 1000 Rides Out presents Ukrainian Charity Update Community Appreciation Festival, Riverside Garden Centre, 211 Thorp Road in Oliver, featuring music by Gina Williams, 8 p.m., free admission
• Elegy album release party featuring punk and electronic bands Pharm, The Eavernous and Hardball, Highway 97 Brewing, 7 p.m., presented in loving memory of bandmate Warryn Berry, $10 in advance from the brewery or $15 at the door, all proceeds to Canadian Mental Health Association, merchandise sales in memory of Phil Schumacher
• Penticton Speedway Iron Driver 200 featuring street stocks and hornets, racing begins at 7 p.m.., gates open at 6 p.m.
• Osoyoos Farmer’s Market, Town Hall Square on Main Street, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Juno-Award winning keyboardist, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Okanagan Art Exhibit at District Wine Cillage centre plaza, 100 Enterprise Way, Oliver, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., chicken dinner featuring ribs with corn, 5:30 p.m., live music with Midnight Special, 6:30 p.m.
• Flannel Contract performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Thirteen Broken Bones at Howing Coyotes Pub in Oliver, 8 p.m.
• Slackwater Sessions presents BC Buds, 8 p.m. at Slackwater Brewing Co.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fresh BC Talent presents live performers ages 9-18, Blenz Coffee on Main St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m., visit: freshbctalentquest.ca
• Fraternal Order of Eagles burgers, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Summerland Estate Winery B&B presents Lindsay May and the Mayhem, for tickets: summerlandwinery.ca
• Spotlight Singles Party at Barley Mill Brew Pub, 8:30 p.m., what’s your dating status? Wear your colours, for more details, visit the pub’s Facebook page
• Vintage in the Vines featuring Johnny and the Walkers and Doc James and the Flatliners, Noble Ridge Winery in Okanagan Falls, 7-10 p.m., all proceeds to the West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation
Sunday, Aug. 28
• Subaru Ironman Canada returns, swim start begins at Rotary Beach, 6:30 a.m., finish line on Lakeshore Drive, near The Peach, to view the course and other details: ironman.com/im-canada
• Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens presents an afternoon of art and music, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., featuring music by Trio of Five, tours, painters, fibre artists and potters on site, entrance to the gardens is across Highway 97 from Sun-Oka Provincial Park
• Summerland Sunday Market by Rotary, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Main Street
• Goga (Goat Yoga), 2099 Green Mountain Road in Penticton, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., $33.57 per session, for details: gottagoatfarm@gmail.com
• Penticton Speedway presents King of the Hill featuring hit-2-pass, hornets, racing begins at 3 p.m., gates open at 2 p.m.
• Keyboardist-vocalist Justin Glibbery performs at Cannery Brewing Co, 5-7 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, drop-in cribbage and darts, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street, near the Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Road, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Summerland Estate Winery B&B, Summer Concert series, Teigen Gayse, for tickets: summerlandwinery.ca
• Pop Up Show n Shine at Nostalgia Wines, 398 Lupine Lane, Oliver, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• Sunday Outdoor Markets - Phantom Creek Estates Winery, 4315 Black Sage Road, Oliver, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Will Schlackl on the patio at Hester Creek Estate Winery, 877 Road 8 in Oliver, 1-4 p.m., free
• Badgers Can’t Be Choosers: Making sense of these misunderstood mammals, a guided tour, Osoyoos Desert Centre, 11 a.m., for details: 250-495-2470
• Aidan Mayes at Covert Farms Family Estate Winery, 300 Covert Place in Oliver, 1-4 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 29
• Monday Night Pub Dart League information night, the Elks Lodge, 7-9 p.m., league play begins Sept. 19, for more information: penpubdarts@gmail.com or call John at 250-486-2274