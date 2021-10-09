A WorkSafeBC investigation into the deadly Kelowna crane collapse continues.
The crane collapsed in July at a downtown highrise construction site, killing four workers and one person nearby. Another worker was injured.
“WorkSafeBC’s OHS Investigations team is currently investigating the tower crane collapse. During the investigation, WorkSafeBC is working with subject-matter experts and engineers to examine the crane components, sequence of events, and work procedures that took place during the dismantling process,” WorkSafe said.
An update on the Kelowna investigation came as WorkSafe issued a new safety bulletin about working on cranes.
“An incident investigation report will be prepared at the conclusion of the investigation,” WorkSafe said.
“The bulletin notes that failure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions may result in a structural failure that puts lives and property at risk,” WorkSafe said.
“It provides an overview of top climbing, discusses the hazards, employer responsibilities, safe work practices, and legal and regulatory requirements.”