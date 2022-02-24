There can be no surer sign that spring is just around the corner than the planned resumption of yard waste pickup next week in Penticton.
Green bins will be picked up every other week on regular collection days, beginning Feb. 28 and running right through the fall.
The city asks residents to keep a few things in mind when loading the bins:
- Only plant materials are accepted, such as grass clippings, leaves, plant trimmings, branches, pine needles and cones.
- Non-organic materials are not accepted, such as plastic bags, biodegradable plastics, garden hoses, soil bags, plant pots, etc.
- No dog waste or dog waste bags
- Do not compact the materials into the cart as it may not empty when tipped, and ensure the lid remains closed.
Unlimited yard waste collection days are planned for the week of March 28 to April 1 and April 25-29.