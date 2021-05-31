Nearly half of the business owners in the vicinity of the old Victory Church homeless shelter have had to deal with human waste on their premises, according to a survey conducted by the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
Selected results from the survey – the full methodology of which wasn’t released – were included in an open letter the chamber sent last week to Premier John Horgan in support of Penticton city council.
“The chamber understands fully that we need to ensure that the city’s most vulnerable are provided shelter,” wrote president Jonathan McGraw.
“However, we ask that the province work with the elected local officials and allow them to make decisions that best meet the needs of the community.”
According to the chamber’s survey results:
62% of neighbouring business operators have found people sleeping in their doorways or on their properties.
45% have had to deal with human waste on or around their business premises.
44% have had complaints from their staff.
40% have had to call police.
38% have had customers and/or staff harassed.
“We do not dispute the need to provide shelter and care for those experiencing homelessness however we do support our mayor and the recent declaration from the Union of B.C. Municipalities that the province should allow local elected officials, who represent their municipalities, to decide where any future shelters should be located in their community,” concluded McGraw.
“Furthermore, we strongly feel that the province should provide additional funding to support shelters.”
The 42-bed shelter at 352 Winnipeg St. was originally permitted by the city to operate during the winter months only, after which BC Housing said it intended to close the facility. But just weeks before the scheduled closing date of April 1, BC Housing asked for a fresh permit to keep the shelter open continuously for another year.
Council denied that request in March, after which Housing Minister David Eby said he would invoke the power of provincial paramountcy to overrule council’s decision and keep the facility open to help address the homelessness crisis that exists in Penticton.