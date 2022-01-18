A Quebec real estate company has bought eight local seniors residences in the Okanagan.
Cogir has bought seven facilities from Regency Retirements Resort, along with Lakeshore Place in Kelowna — for a total of 1,165 units.
The former Regency facilities are Southwood in Penticton, Parkwood in Vernon, Westwood in West Kelowna, and Summerwood, Sandalwood, Northwood and Missionwood in Kelowna.
"We have acquired these residences from well-known local developers and owners with whom we will be able to experience continued growth in the region. This transaction fits perfectly with Cogir's growth and geographic diversification strategy," said Mathieu Duguay, Cogir Real Estate's chief executive officer, in a news release.
Cogir, founded in 1995, manages over 260 properties throughout Canada and the United States, including commercial properties, 32,000 housing units and 70 seniors’ residences.
"We are looking forward to meeting the teams currently on site. They have done extraordinary work over the years. We are quite eager to bring our skills together and to continue providing the residents with an enjoyable retirement," said Frédéric Soucy, president of the Cogir Management Company.