One final public survey has been launched to help confirm what people want to see in an updated Official Community Plan for the Naramata area.
Surveys are available online now at www.rdosregionalconnections.ca and can also be picked up in person during Earth Day events at the local library and thrift shop on Saturday, April 23.
The OCP for Naramata, which is located in Area A of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, was last updated in 2008.
An OCP provides guidance and policies on a broad range of topics including land use, transportation, housing, parks and infrastructure. OCPs also designate land for specific purposes like commercial office, retail, residential, park and industrial uses.
Collectively, the policies and land use map are intended for use by the RDOS, other agencies and the community to guide development for 25-plus years.