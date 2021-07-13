The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
7:49 a.m. Highway 3, Anarchist Mountain. Medical first response.
8:58 a.m. Parkview Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:05 a.m. Main Street, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.
11:44 a.m. Ellis Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
1:23 p.m. Main Street, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.
2:02 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
3:13 p.m. Black Safe Road, Oliver. Alarm.
3:13 p.m. Industrial Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
3:15 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
3:47 p.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
5:20 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Minor fire.
6:30 p.m. Highland Drive, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
6:46 p.m. Ritchie Avenue, Naramata. Medical first response.
7:31 p.m. 74th Avenue, Osoyoos. Alarm.
8:04 p.m. Bear End Road, Penticton. Wildfire.
10:26 p.m. Hermiston Drive, Summerland. Public service.
10:58 p.m. Braid Street, Penticton. Burning complaint.
Tuesday
4:26 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.