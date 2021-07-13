The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

7:49 a.m. Highway 3, Anarchist Mountain. Medical first response.

8:58 a.m. Parkview Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

9:05 a.m. Main Street, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.

11:44 a.m. Ellis Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

1:23 p.m. Main Street, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.

2:02 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

3:13 p.m. Black Safe Road, Oliver. Alarm.

3:13 p.m. Industrial Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

3:15 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

3:47 p.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.

5:20 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Minor fire.

6:30 p.m. Highland Drive, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

6:46 p.m. Ritchie Avenue, Naramata. Medical first response.

7:31 p.m. 74th Avenue, Osoyoos. Alarm.

8:04 p.m. Bear End Road, Penticton. Wildfire.

10:26 p.m. Hermiston Drive, Summerland. Public service.

10:58 p.m. Braid Street, Penticton. Burning complaint.

Tuesday

4:26 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.