This photo by the Penticton Herald staff appeared on Page 1 of the print edition of Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Staff and friends of the Tim Hortons restaurant at Fairview Road were out in full force early Wednesday morning at the drive-thru for the annual Camp Day, a nation-wide initiative that sends kids to summer camps. All money raised here will help kids in the South Okanagan.