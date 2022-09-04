With four business days remaining, only a handful of candidates have filed nomination papers in Penticton for the Oct. 15 civic election.
As of Friday at 1 p.m., those who have officially filed papers at Penticton City Hall are: John Vassilaki, mayor; Lynn Kelsey, school trustee; and Jack Hundial, Wayne Llewellyn, Davinder Sandhu and Larry Schwartzenberger, city council.
All six filed Tuesday, the first day nominations were open and Vassilaki is the only incumbent. Prospective candidates have until Friday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. to file. City Hall is closed Monday due to the holiday. The official campaign period begins Sept. 17.