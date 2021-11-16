Those still fighting to stem the tide of violence against women would be well-served to follow the lead of the founders of the South Okanagan Women In Need Society, who sometimes faced an uphill battle as they sought to direct public attention to the issue 40 years ago.
“I think the women that were involved, if anybody said anything that we didn’t agree with or spoke up against what we were doing, we just simply ignored them,” recalled Joelle Barrett, who was the first president of SOWINS following its formation in 1981.
“What are you going to do? There are some people in this world you’re just not going to convince. Why would I waste my time? We couldn’t be bothered, really. We had other things to do.”
Barrett was among a group of local women – educators like herself, lawyers, social workers, nurses and others – who banded together in 1980 to provide more support for women fleeing domestic violence. At the time, the closest safe house was in Kelowna.
With the society formed, Barrett and others began visiting service clubs and any other groups that would let them make their case to drum up funds and support for a Penticton safe house.
The outreach efforts included appearances on a call-in radio show on Okanagan Valley Radio, the response to which reflected society’s attitude towards domestic violence at that time.
“Nobody would call in. It was not talked about, so we had to fill the time,” said Barrett with a laugh.
Barrett moved away from Penticton in 1982 and now resides in West Kelowna, but has kept tabs on SOWINS over the years as its mission grew far beyond simply offering a safe house.
“It’s so great to have this for women – that there’s some place to go. I just think that’s the most incredible thing,” said Barrett, who finds SOWINS’ continued existence bittersweet.
“I knew that (violence against women) wouldn’t go away. That’s history, and it’s going to take a long, long time – if ever – that it goes away.”
SOWINS eventually opened its first safe house in 1986 in a rental home on Caribou Street with eight beds.
Today, the society operates a 35-bed transition house, with seven overflow beds at another facility, plus an affordable housing complex currently occupied by 11 women and 16 kids.
In addition to housing, SOWINS also provides a range of programming, from counselling to outreach work, and was recently selected to run a pilot project under which a new co-ordinator will try to bridge gaps in the services available to victims of sexual assault.
But the current executive director of SOWINS, Danielle Goulden, said the most pressing need facing women fleeing abuse remains a lack of safe, affordable housing – just as it was 40 years ago.
“The need is increasing. It’s increasing every day. In 40 years, I don’t know what this world is going to look like. I think the vision is this will continue – SOWINS will continue to grow based on the need,” explained Goulden.
That said, “I was telling the staff the other day, ‘I pray we all work ourselves out of a job.’”
In the meantime, SOWINS has just launched its major annual fundraiser, Share the Spirit of Giving, which offers three ways to brighten other peoples lives: make a financial donation, sponsor a single woman or family for Christmas’ or fill a backpack for someone on the streets.
For more information, visit www.sowins.com/sharethespirit.
According to a Statistics Canada report published in 2018 — the most recent year for which data is publicly available — 44% of Canadian women had experienced some form of intimate partner violence, and 33% of Canadian women had been sexually assaulted after the age of 15.