One of Penticton’s city planners is now working remotely from the other side of the country.
Nicole Capewell on Tuesday delivered her reports to city council via Zoom from Nova Scotia, where she now resides.
“Ms. Capewell has been a well-respected employee for the City of Penticton for about five years. With the outstanding help of our IT department, we’ve been able to offer a remote position so she can continue to be a valued planning professional for us,” explained planning manager Audrey Tanguay before Capewell began her reports.
“Ms. Capewell is a regular presenter at council and all her presentations will now take place via Zoom.”
Like most other employers looking for help, the city is considering special arrangements like remote work in order to recruit and retain professionals.