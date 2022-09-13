Nicole Carleton will be bringing along her sister, Laura, on a slew of fun experiences after winning The Herald’s Okanagan Adventure Contest.
Nicole’s grand-prize package includes a weekend get-away to Spirit Ridge Resort in Osoyoos, valued at $1,000, plus a $250 gift certificate to The Bumwrap, tickets for a year’s worth of concerts at District Wine Village, tickets for the Beer Run put on by Hoodoo Adventures, an e-bike tour for two from Freedom Bike Shop and four family passes to Valley Taekwondo.
Tickets to Zipzone in Peachland and a gift certificate from Pier Water Sports were awarded as early bird prizes. The contest, which had eight local sponsors, was run online at www.PentictonHerald.ca.
“It was a great contest with all local businesses and we must thank all the participating sponsors that made this such a fabulous contest,” said Shayda John, the Herald sales representative who organized the contest.