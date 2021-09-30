Bystanders, including a two-year-old child, were injured during a bear spray attack at Orchard Park mall.
An altercation broke out between one man and a group of men, previously unknown to each other, inside the mall about 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bear spray was used on the man, Kelowna RCMP say, and the spray also hit people nearby, including a toddler. Some of those who were sprayed were taken to hospital.
The assailants ran off but, with the help of a mall security guard, police were able to catch one near the shopping centre.
"The mall was very busy at the time of the incident and we are looking for witnesses or cellphone videos that may have been taken before, during, or after the alleged assault," Kelowna RCMP Const. Solana Pare said in a release.
"We're asking anyone who witnessed something, or who might have cellphone video footage of the alleged assault, to contact us," she said.
A 21-year-old man from Surrey was arrested and later released on conditions. The investigation is continuing to identify other people involved in the incident.
Mall management released this statement: "The health and safety of our customers, retailers, and staff is of the utmost importance to us. With the assistance of Orchard Park security personnel, the area was quickly secured and cleared, and those affected were immediately attended to at the exterior of the building."
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who acted quickly to provide assistance and support. Your efforts are recognized and greatly appreciated," the statement said.
The mall is open as usual today.