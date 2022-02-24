A home in Oliver suffered heavy damage in a fire late Wednesday.
Members of the Oliver Fire Department were called out just before midnight to the blaze on Merlot Street.
“First arriving units found the garage and top-floor room fully involved. Crews made quick attacks to the garage/top floor to knock the fire back and avoid further spread to the rest of the home,” the OFD said in a press release.
“Extensive damage to the west portion of the home and smoke and water damage to other portions were observed.”
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.