This is how the other half lives.
A 6,500-square-foot “modern castle” overlooking Okanagan Lake from Vancouver Avenue in Penticton will on June 14 become one of the first two Canadian properties to be offered through Sotheby’s auction house in New York.
Sterling Manor, as it’s called in promotional material, boasts three bedrooms on four levels. Special features include a rotating vehicle display and glass-enclosed elevator.
“Envisioned as a modern castle, the home is a masterclass of architecture and interior design, with no expense spared and every luxury accounted for. The bespoke vertical entry gate hints at the opulence to come: follow the heated driveway to the sleek and modern exterior and enter the multi-award-winning interior design beyond,” explains Sotheby’s International Realty Canada in a press release.
“Craftsmanship, detail, and truly extraordinary finishes showcase the meticulous care in every inch of the three-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom estate. Outdoors, no fewer than seven unique exterior spaces provide seamless outdoor entertaining, with main patios overlooking the Okanagan.”
There is no reserve bid for the home, which its realtors value at $15.5 million.
The home occupies two lots – 581 and 587 Vancouver Ave. – and was originally offered for sale in April 2021 for $12.8 million.
The other Canadian property going up on the auction block June 14 is Vollebak Island off the coast of Nova Scotia, which is valued in the range of US $5 to $10 million.
“The presentation of Vollebak Island and Sterling Manor for live bidding at Sotheby’s New York will mark a historic first for Canadian real estate, putting our country’s luxury real estate opportunities on the world’s most prestigious stage,” said Don Kottick, CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, in the release.
“This upcoming live auction underscores the fact that Canada is now well-established as one of the most sought-after destinations for real estate on the global luxury market.”