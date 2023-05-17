No vehicles were impacted by a landslide Monday night that crossed Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland, according to the B.C. Transportation Ministry.
The slide let loose around 7 p.m. from a silt bluff that towers over the west side of Highway 97 about 200 metres south of the intersection with Lakeshore Drive South.
Sand and clay covered all four lanes of the highway, temporarily severing the main link between Summerland and Penticton.
“Following an initial geotechnical assessment, crews began clearing the material. Enough material was removed to open the road to single-lane alternating traffic just before 1 a.m.” on Tuesday, said the ministry in a statement.
“The size was approximately 120 metres long, with a 40-metre section that covered the highway. While this location does not have an extensive history of slides, there was a very small slide at this location a couple of weeks ago that did not affect the highway.”
“A more detailed assessment will be conducted to determine next steps.”
Traffic is moving through the area but motorists should expect delays.