UPDATED, 7:45 p.m.
A new wildfire broke out in the region around 2 p.m. today (Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021).
The Skaha Creek Wildfire has grown to 27 hectares in size as of 7:30 p.m., according to the BC Wildfire website.
The fire is located directly above the Penticton Airport.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but may have been human caused.
Recreational boaters have been reminded to stay off the lakes where water-skimming aircraft is being utilized.
About 20 ground crew are presently working on scene with an additional 20 firefighters expected momentarily.
The newest fire is only one of 1,556 in all of B.C., an increase of 20 since last week.
