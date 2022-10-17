Two other candidates with close ties to the area were also victorious on Saturday evening.
Making his first run for office, long-time Penticton resident Dave Ramey was elected to Enderby council. Ramey finished sixth of eight candidates and was elected with 400 votes.
In Castlegar, Penticton-born Brian Bogle topped the polls for council with 1,478 votes. He was first elected to council in a June 2021 byelection. Florio Vassilakakis, another former Pentictonite, wasn’t as fortunate, finishing one spot out in seventh place with 916 votes, 109 votes short of the sixth and final spot on council. He was previously on council but stepped down and ran unsuccessfully in a mayoral byelection.
Former Penticton resident and B.C. cabinet minister Rich Coleman finished in third spot in his bid to become Langley Township’s next mayor. Coleman had 1,486 votes, well behind winner Eric Woodward, who had 3,319 votes.