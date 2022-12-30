Interior Health is crediting a Good Samaritan with snuffing out a fire Friday morning at Penticton Regional Hospital.
The fire started around 8 a.m. in a heater near the hospital’s main entrance.
“Thankfully, an individual noticed the fire and used a nearby extinguisher to immediately put the fire out,” said IH in a statement Friday afternoon.
“This Good Samaritan left before we could acknowledge their good deed but we thank them for their quick action, which limited any damage beyond the heater itself. We’d also like to thank local fire department crews for getting to the scene and confirming there was no longer a risk to the site.”
There were no injuries to patients or staff, and hospital visitors were temporarily rerouted through the PRH parkade entrance during the cleanup Friday morning.