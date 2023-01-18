Public question period has survived a rookie Penticton city councillor’s attempt to scrap it.
Coun. Isaac Gilbert presented a motion at Tuesday night’s session that called for eliminating public question periods, which offer two opportunities per meeting for people to ask elected officials and staff about anything on the agenda.
Gilbert suggested the current process actually limits public participation in two ways: the start times vary depending on how the long meetings run and council chambers itself poses an intimidating barrier.
“People have to walk up to the lectern, they have to speak up to us, we have a desk that’s a barrier to the public. I’d much rather engage with the public on questions that they have for the city at the table, sitting down with them face-to-face. Because, at the end of the day, it’s about meeting community members where they’re at, not having these barriers in place,” said Gilbert.
Instead, he argued for replacing the regular question periods with quarterly open houses, where residents could meet with city council and staff at outside venues, like a seniors’ centre, “so we can meet people in their neighbourhoods and in their communities.”
Gilbert’s motion was not seconded and died on the floor, although council later unanimously passed a motion to stage a single open house as a pilot project.
“I believe I am accessible,” said Coun. Campbell Watt.
“I love the thought process (in Gilbert’s motion) but when constituents call me or email me to discuss something, my first question is: ‘Would you like to meet over a coffee?’”
Coun. Helena Konanz noted the city hosts periodic open houses for specific projects, but also sees a need to increase public engagement.
“What I will say is I think that Coun. Gilbert had a good idea in that we need to have more people participate in here, so I think it does get us talking,” said Konanz.
“So what do we do to make people feel comfortable to come here and watch and participate? There’s a few that do and we’re grateful to have you, but really I think the more participation we have the more our community comes together and talks about issues that need to be talked about before they become crisis situations.”
Tuesday’s meeting included two question periods. The afternoon session lasted 15 minutes and heard from four people, while the evening session ran 10 minutes and heard from three people.
And, while speakers are supposed to ask questions and be limited to two minutes each, those rules are rarely enforced.