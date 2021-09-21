The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

7:15 a.m. Fairview Road, Oliver. Assist other agency.

12:13 p.m. Ritchie Avenue, Naramata. Medical first response.

12:21 p.m. Vees Drive, Penticton. Alarm.

12:54 p.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Stalled elevator.

1:08 p.m. Woods Avenue, Summerland. Assist other agency.

1:56 p.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Alarm.

6:15 p.m. Millar Place, Penticton. Alarm.

7:35 p.m. Green Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.

11:55 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

Tuesday

1:16 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

2:06 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.