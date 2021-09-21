The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
7:15 a.m. Fairview Road, Oliver. Assist other agency.
12:13 p.m. Ritchie Avenue, Naramata. Medical first response.
12:21 p.m. Vees Drive, Penticton. Alarm.
12:54 p.m. Calgary Avenue, Penticton. Stalled elevator.
1:08 p.m. Woods Avenue, Summerland. Assist other agency.
1:56 p.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Alarm.
6:15 p.m. Millar Place, Penticton. Alarm.
7:35 p.m. Green Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
11:55 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
Tuesday
1:16 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
2:06 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.