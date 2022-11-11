Nov. 11, 2022 services:
• PENTICTON: Penticton Trade and Convention Centre parking lot, parade, 10 a.m.; ceremony, 10:30 a.m. at PT&CC;
Also: Veteran’s Park beside the courthouse in 100 block of Main Street, 10:30 a.m., outdoor ceremony, Legion at 257 Brunswick St. is open for soup and sandwiches by donation, music with Candi
• KEREMEOS: Parade line-up at Legion, 10:30 a.m., march to cenotaph at Memorial Park, 10:50 a.m., ceremony, 11 a.m., chili and stew at the Legion, toast to the fallen, music with Sue Wolf, noon – 2 p.m., music with The Shindigger, 2-5 p.m.
• OKANAGAN FALLS: March from the Legion begins at 10:30 a.m. to the cenotaph, service begins at 10:45 a.m., fly over at 11:10 a.m., light lunch, dance and special Summerland Pipe Band performance to follow at the Legion
• OLIVER: Ceremony at the Oliver Community Centre, 9:30 a.m., march to the cenotaph to follow, arrive at the cenotaph at approx. 10:45 a.m., tea at the Legion to follow, 11:30 a.m.
• OSOYOOS: Service at Sonora Community Centre, 10:45 a.m., ceremony at cenotaph, approx. 11:30 a.m., Legion will be opened to the public after 12 p.m.
• PRINCETON: Parade to cenotaph, 10:50 a.m., service in Veterans Park, 11 a.m., Legion is open afterward for the day
• SUMMERLAND: Ceremony at Memorial Park, 11 a.m., soup and sandwiches to follow at Legion afterward, musical entertainment from Sister Act and Summerland Pipe Band, 1-5 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m. (advance ticket required for dinner)