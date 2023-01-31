Illicit drug overdoses killed more people in Kelowna and Penticton last year than ever before, although the tide may finally be turning on a provincial level, according to fresh data from the BC Coroners Service.
Kelowna recorded 87 such deaths in 2022, up from a record-setting 76 in 2021, while Penticton saw 27 fatalities, up from its previous high of 26 in 2021.
Vernon was the only Okanagan city to buck the trend as fatal overdoses fell to 40 in 2022 from 42 in 2021.
In total, there were 2,272 overdose deaths in B.C. in 2022 – approximately six per day – down from a record-setting high of 2,306 in 2021.
That lifted to 11,171 the total number of deaths that have been attributed to the opioid crisis since it was declared a public health emergency in April 2016.
“British Columbians across the province are continuing to experience tremendous harm and loss as a result of the province’s toxic illicit drug supply,” said chief coroner Lisa Lapointe in a press release.
“Our province continues to lose an average of six lives every day, and many more people experience serious health consequences as a result of the unpredictable, unregulated drug supply. Death due to drug toxicity remains the leading cause of unnatural death in British Columbia, and is second only to cancers in terms of years of life lost.”
Approximately 70% of 2022’s victims were between the ages of 30 and 59, while 79% of them were men and 79% died inside a residence. Fentanyl, a power synthetic opioid, was found in 86% of victims.
The year-end data was released on the same day as Health Canada decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs in B.C., a move supported by Lapointe as a way to reduce stigma and encourage users to get help.
”The reality is that these deaths are preventable,” Lapointe said in the release.
“Toxicology data confirms that the drug supply in British Columbia is increasingly volatile and life-threatening. The Standing Committee on Health and two BC Coroners Service death review panels are in agreement that we must rapidly increase access to a safer supply of substances, while at the same time, building out a robust system of evidence-based care.
“Those dying are our family members, neighbours, friends and colleagues. Urgent action is required to reduce the significant risks that tens of thousands of British Columbians are currently facing.”