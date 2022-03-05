featured Love for the Ukraine JOE FRIES Mar 5, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email This was the scene in Penticton on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Ukraine, with love.A few dozen people are showing their support for the Ukraine at a rally Saturday afternoon in Penticton at the corner of Warren Avenue and Main Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ukraine Main Street Support Highway Rally Corner People Love Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles5 years for brutal sex assaultFull Peachfest line-up announcedPIB offers $110K deal to maintain river trailCouncil slams brakes on Lakeshore bike lanesKoda crosses the rainbow bridgeContentious farmland exclusion bid going to ALCPenticton mayor's brother alleges death threat, assaultSecurity guard assaulted at UBC Okanagan dies of her injuriesNew hotel set to start checking in guests summer 2023Fewer cars, more bikes on Lakeshore Drive? Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Love for the Ukraine Missouri performer gets probation in foster kid charity scam New York Red Bulls run wild in 4-1 victory to spoil Toronto FC's home opener Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse Laval Rocket blank Abbotsford Canucks 3-0 Artists and organization across Canada launch supports for Ukraine; condemn Russia