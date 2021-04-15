Local politicians blasted Interior Health and the B.C. government on Thursday after being asked to cough up $1 million for an urgent primary care centre in Penticton that opened its doors last month.
“I find it a very strange way of doing business to build a palace and hope that the population will pay for it afterwards,” said Keremeos Mayor Manfred Bauer.
“Normally you do it the other way around.”
That sentiment was shared by others on the board of the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District, which voted 10-9 against the request to retroactively cover 40% of the $2.5-million capital cost of the new facility in a strip mall on Martin Street.
The vote – with directors Katie Robinson, Rick Knodel, Riley Gettens, Martin Johansen, Campbell Watt, Subrina Monteith, Spencer Coyne, Doug Holmes, John Vassilaki and Karla Kozakevich all opposed – now leaves Interior Health with a $1-million gap to fill on its own.
“I’m going to have a very big bake sale,” Interior Health executive Carl Meadows said with a laugh when asked earlier in the meeting what he would do if the funding was declined.
Following the decision, though, he warned the OSRHD is entering uncharted territory.
“The disappointment is that I think there’s frustration with the province, but at the end of the day the investment is with the South Okanagan and I don’t know if that’s going to have implications moving forward,” said Meadows.
“To me, I see it as a great investment, but that’s democracy.”
Meadows said he was unable to present the request before the centre opened because his hands were tied by the Ministry of Health, which only publicly announced the project March 9 – just three weeks before it opened.
“We aren’t running the timelines. The province is running the timelines and it’s quite challenging for us at times,” said Meadows.
It was pointed out by Robinson, though, that the funding request could have been submitted earlier at an in-camera meeting because politicians are “obliged to keep our mouths shut” about what happens behind closed doors.
“I can’t think of a government anywhere that could possibly go ahead and build things and just think you can automatically come with a hand out after the fact and ask us to pay for it, ask our taxpayers to pay for it,” said Robinson, also a Penticton city councillor.
Vassilaki, who in his other role as Penticton mayor is embroiled in a separate dispute with the Housing Ministry over a homeless shelter, suggested the latest flap is further evidence the province is willing to steamroll local governments that stand in the way of its agenda.
“I don’t know of any business where two partners don’t talk to each other,” said Vassilaki.
“In this case, the partnership is one person and they dictate as to what’s going to happen.”
The OSRHD is led by the same directors and staff as the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. Its main purpose is to levy taxes to fund the local share – 40% – of capital costs for health care in the area.
The one-time, $1-million capital cost for the urgent care centre would have come from reserves, rather than new taxation.