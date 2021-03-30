Dog poop may be biodegradable, but it doesn’t belong in your green bin.
Noting a “recent and steady increase” in dog poop – bagged and loose – mixed with residents’ yard waste, the City of Penticton is asking pet owners to be more mindful of how they dispose of their animals’ byproducts.
“Placing these materials into the yard waste stream is not only hazardous and unsafe for workers, but it also means the yard waste cannot be made into clean compost,” the city said in a press release.
Also, “Plastics that are labelled ‘biodegradable’ or ‘compostable,’ including dog waste bags, are not accepted in yard waste collection. These terms are not regulated in Canada and may be confusing for consumers. These plastics are not allowed to be used for composting in B.C. and are to be placed in the garbage. “