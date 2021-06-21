Jerome Abraham shares a moment with his son Leif, 6, during Sunday afternoon's Father's Day fundraiser at Discovery House.
Due to COVID safety concerns, much of this year's celebrity dunk tank event was done virtually.
Abraham, the executive director of Discovery House, said Monday that more than $20,000 was raised this year. The final figure from pledges will be known later in the week.
To donate, send an e-transfer to prrs@shaw.ca or visit www.discoveryhouserecovery.com/support-us.
For other options or more information, contactl Abraham at: 250-462-1388.