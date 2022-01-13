Norm Letnick says he’s going to keep doing the job he was elected to do.
Letnick, BC Liberal MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country, announced Thursday he would not run for mayor of Kelowna in this fall’s municipal election.
“I’ve decided that the best way to serve our community is to complete the four-year provincial mandate the voters in the Kelowna-Lake Country riding honoured me with in 2020,” Letnick said in a release.
Last fall, he told reporters he was open to running for Kelowna mayor if he felt there was a “need” that he do so.
He said he would likely decide by spring. Letnick now says he has had wide-ranging conversations with voters, community leaders, past and current mayors, and has decided to remain as an MLA.
“(Those) contributions helped me to arrive at a decision earlier than I anticipated,” he said.
“While some encouraged me to run for mayor, others, especially those living in Lake Country, asked that I remain as their MLA.”
In the release, Letnick also said he and a group of others have created a new non-profit housing society.
He says the society will build homes for roughly 25% under market value and details on the group’s first project, a 20-unit townhome development, will be released in the coming weeks.
Letnick is a four-term Liberal MLA, first elected in 2009.
A former business instructor at Okanagan College, he sought the federal Conservative nomination in 2005, losing to Ron Cannan by 55 votes.
He won a Kelowna city council spot in the fall of 2005, but did not seek re-election in 2008 because he had his eye on provincial politics.
Letnick served as Minister of Agriculture when the Liberals were in power.