It’s a miracle Jeff Seeley was even able to walk into a Penticton courtroom on Monday to explain in excruciating detail how he nearly died 20 months earlier when his motorcycle was run over by a drunk driver right outside his home.
Seeley had just returned from an evening ride on Oct. 8, 2021, and was stopped on Duncan Avenue at Balfour Street while waiting to make a left-hand turn.
That’s when he was struck from behind by an older-model Chevrolet Cavalier sedan driven by Penticton man Bryson Noah Daniels that was estimated by witnesses to be travelling at least twice the posted 50 km/h speed limit.
Daniels, 21, later pleaded guilty to a single count of impaired driving causing bodily harm and appeared in provincial court Monday for sentencing.
Flanked by his parents in the courtroom’s public gallery, Daniels sobbed as Seeley read his victim impact statement.
Seeley said he was struck twice by the car before the vehicle “shifted course a third time and the car’s wheel came right up over my chest, crushing me and breaking every single rib in my body – left, right, front and back – as well as three vertebrae in my neck.
“The car’s tire also violently ripped my helmet off of my head,” continued Daniels. “This caused a massive slash that went from my temple, down along my jawline to my Adam’s apple.
“The car dragged me for another 50 feet and finally came to a rest with me trapped completely underneath it, with only my feet sticking out. My arm was pinned against the vehicle’s exhaust pipe, which caused third-degree burns.”
Neighbours helped lift the car off Seeley and keep him alive until paramedics arrived and rushed him to the intensive care unit at Kelowna General Hospital.
Daniels was arrested at the scene and subsequently failed two breathalyzer tests at the Penticton RCMP detachment, one of which indicated a blood-alcohol content of 0.13%. The legal limit for a regularly licensed driver is 0.08%, but none for new drivers like Daniels, who has one prior 90-day licence suspension for impaired driving on his record.
Seeley said he returned to work as a plumber just three months after the incident but simply wasn’t able to handle the physical and mental requirements of the job, which he had hoped to parlay into his own business in the future.
“Now, as a result of my injuries, I’m not sure if I can even work as a plumber again,” said Seeley, who is also an accomplished endurance athlete, having competed in races as varied as Ironman triathlons and the Boston Marathon.
Seeley’s wife, Heather, also read a gut-wrenching statement that recalled how blood stains were visible on the road outside her home for months after the incident, despite neighbours’ efforts to remove them.
She also seemed wary of Daniels’ attempts at self-rehabilitation.
“Maybe you’ve spent the time since the crash making amends in some way. Maybe you think about what you did that day and feel terrible about the effects your choices had on Jeff and I. I hope both of those things are true,” she said.
“But there is another version of reality in which you have been spending the last year and a half doing whatever you think will gain sympathy with the judge to get a light sentence when it comes to your punishment.”
Her comments seemed to stem partly from statements Daniels allegedly made at the scene and to the author of a pre-sentencing report in which Daniels took no responsibility for his actions and even suggested Seeley was at fault.
That apparent lack of remorse, combined with witness accounts of dangerous driving leading up the crash, prompted Crown counsel Angela Linthorne to recommend a one-year jail sentence, to be followed by two years’ probation and a three-year driving ban.
In reply, defence counsel James Pennington said his client accepted responsibility for his actions as evidenced by the guilty plea and is indeed remorseful for what happened – even if those sentiments weren’t properly captured in the pre-sentencing report or by police.
Pennington also acknowledged it’s his job to “paint my client in the most favourable light that I can, but before that can happen, there is a lot of work that has to be done first, and that has to be done by the accused.”
With that, Pennington called to the witness stand Mike Mai, a counsellor from Pathways Addictions Resource Centre who has been seeing Daniels since December 2022.
Mai, who was careful to note he wasn’t advocating on his client’s behalf, said Daniels was suicidal when the pair first met, which became the immediate focus of treatment.
“We just kind of curbed that to say, ‘If anything, you owe these people. You owe these people to stay alive and be better and do something later on down the road whatever that looks like,’” said Mai.
From there, the two began working on Daniels’ addiction to alcohol and anger management, and they still see each other regularly.
Mai said Daniels, like anyone, would benefit from in-patient treatment but is doing well on his current plan.
“He’s already involved and doing what he’s supposed to be doing in the community,” said Mai.
The hearing was adjourned before Pennington could recommend a sentence or Daniels had a chance to speak because of some discrepancies in the evidence that was presented to the court as facts.
Among those discrepancies are witness comments alleging Daniels got back in the car and tried to drive away with Seeley still under it, while Daniels claims he was simply making sure the car was out of gear to prevent further injuries.
Noting that Daniels’ true intent could have an impact on the eventual sentence, Judge Greg Koturbash adjourned the matter to give the lawyers time to put the case back together. A date for the continuation will be set later this week.