More than 100 keys for a variety of vehicles and heavy equipment were seized earlier this week by police from a property near Okanagan Falls that has found itself on Mounties’ radar.
Officers were called around 11 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, a report of a suspicious ATV being driven along Maple Street and over to a rural property on Green Lake Road.
Police determined the ATV was stolen, and “while on the property, several other items, in plain sight of officers, and believed to be stolen, were also seized. This included over 100 keys belonging to various models of vehicles and heavy equipment,” RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“All of the seized property was removed from the property and officers will be making attempts to return them if possible. We encourage everyone to remember to lock up their vehicles, take photographs and record serial numbers of their property.
“Officers often come across suspected stolen property, but without being able to confirm, typically by serial numbers, they often cannot seize it, or arrest the person in possession of it.”
If you witness anything suspicious, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.