In 1903, student of English literature F. G. Kitton called Charles Dickens “the man who invented Christmas,” in an essay of the same name.
This became the title of a 2017 Bharat Nalluri biopic which depicted the young cash-strapped author and father of five – Dickens, that is – wracking his brain for a Christmas hit, only to have the fourth wall of his consciousness mysteriously invaded by a host of strange new characters: a scratching old miser; a struggling family; “a little lame boy;” three “spirits of Christmas;” a chain-wrapped, hair-raising, bone-chilling spectre by the name of Marley. And more.
Did Dickens actually invent Christmas? Hardly. Nor did he revive it from the dead. But his deeply influential 1843 novella, “A Christmas Carol,” was a smash hit at the time, and remains his best-known work.
Needless to say, it has been translated into countless languages and reworked in almost every way possible, from stage to screen and back again.
The theatrical troupe St. Andrew’s Players (of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church) is reprising their enchanting 2017 production of “A Christmas Carol,” to be presented this December, and warmly invites actors and would-be actors of all ages to attend one of two readings––or both.
What is a reading? It’s simply a no-obligation low-key gathering in which like-minded friends read through a book or play to have fun and gain inspiration – and in this case, to dream big dreams. Rest assured, even if you choose not to be involved in the production, you will find this a warm and wonderful experience.
Join us, then, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 or Thursday, Oct. 13 in the church hall at the corner of Wade Avenue and Martin Street in downtown Penticton. Use the lane entrance.
For further information or to register your attendance, call us 250-492-8304 or email knockknock.godshouse.ca@gmail.com.