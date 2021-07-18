Vernon has acquired 1.3 acres of land to add to Girouard Park in the Harwood neighbourhood.
The undeveloped land will allow the city to add park space in a growing family-
oriented area, a city news release said on Friday.
“A significant number of families live within 200-metres of Girouard Park and we’re confident this will be a welcome addition to the neighbourhood,” said Mayor Victor Cumming in the release. “Council has set aside resources to make improvements to the area that is currently in a natural state.”
The property is heavily treed and has a seasonal creek that runs through it.
Work will begin this fall to apply FireSmart and Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design principles, the city says.