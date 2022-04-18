Licensed food trucks will be welcomed in more local parks this summer.
Under a pilot project starting this spring, licences will be available for food trucks to operate in Christie Memorial Park and Kenyon Park in Okanagan Falls, Manitou Park in Naramata and at the Similkameen Recreation Centre in Keremeos.
All of the facilities are under the jurisdiction of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which will review the program after this initial season.
“Offering a mobile food vendor licence is a proactive approach to supporting entrepreneurs and local businesses,” said RDOS chair Mark Pendergraft in a press release.
“The parks in our region are great family spaces and tourist destinations. This pilot program will help enhance these locations and the experiences they provide.”
Each licence costs $500 and secures a vendor space at a specific location through summer.
Vendors can complete an application form and take the information along with their fee payment to the RDOS office at 101 Martin St., Penticton.
Questions about the mobile food vendor licence program can be sent to RDOS Community Services by email to cs@rdos.bc.ca or by phone at 250-490-4233.