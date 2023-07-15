Cycling buddies of late Penticton man Eric Kutschera are now helping pedal his favourite fundraiser across the finish line.
Kutschera, 63, died June 16 in a freak accident while mountain biking on the KVR Trail near Vaseux Lake.
He left behind a wife, Lucy, and two adult daughters, Zoe and Kaylee. He also left behind a sprawling network of friends he met over the course of his banking career at Valley First, from which he retired in 2009, and other recreational activities like golf and hockey. Plus, he was a member of the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department.
“Eric was the kind of person that sets an example for a lot of older adults that are wondering, you know, what the purpose of life is and how to keep in shape and how to have a better quality of life,” said cycling pal Gary Denton.
“He had really good relationships with many different spheres of people.”
Shortly after he took up riding about six years ago, Kutschera learned of an annual fundraiser that collects money for the fight against children’s cancers. Called the Great Cycle Challenge Canada, proceeds go to the SickKids Foundation to provide care, develop treatments and find a cure for childhood cancers.
Participants set a goal of how many kilometres they plan to ride in the month of August, then solicit donations from their community before completing the road work.
Kutschera jumped at the chance and quickly became something of a legend.
“This was (to be) Eric’s sixth year participating in the Great Cycle Challenge. He had ridden 10,400 km in those six years and had fundraised $27,780, achieving all-star status in the fight against kids cancer,” said Jamie Lamont, who oversees the event on behalf of SickKids Foundation.
He was “a true champion to the GCC community. We extend our sincere condolences to Eric’s family and friends.”
While not directly touched by childhood cancer, the cause still spoke to him, according to daughter Kaylee.
“It was the perfect way for him to take something he was already passionate about and great at, biking, and raise money for such a deserving cause. My dad was a big kid himself, so full of energy and life that I know he found it heartbreaking to see kids suffer,” wrote Kaylee in an email this week.
“As my dad wrote on his fundraising page, ‘Kids should be living life, not fighting for it.’ It was in my dad's nature to make sure everyone was taken care of and to do whatever he could to lend a hand, so it was a surprise to no one close to him that he rode thousands of kilometers to raise thousands of dollars for SickKids.”
Based on their lost friend’s passion for the cause, members of Kutschera’s former cycling group, the Java Junkies, will handle the ride for him this year.
They’ve converted his Great Cycling Challenge fundraising page to a memorial – which was nearing its $6,000 goal as of this week – and will collect his kilometres by committee during a group ride on Aug. 9.
Kaylee can think of no better tribute to her father.
“My dad was quite the chatterbox, but I think this would have rendered him speechless,” she wrote.
“My dad loved the communities he was a part of and all the friends he made along the way. He would be truly touched to see those he loves come together to carry the torch on his behalf and raise money for a cause he cared so much about.”
To donate, visit https://greatcyclechallenge.ca/Riders/EricKutschera.
Kutschera found the Java Junkies shortly after he started riding – his doctor told him to give up running because it was hard on his knees – and quickly found himself among friends.
“He’d come out in the wintertime when we’d be all bundled up, and he’d be in a jersey and a pair of shorts, freezing cold and soaking wet, with a big smile on his face,” recalled friend Rob Herron in an interview this week outside Prague Café, where the group composed mostly of retirees gathers for post-ride treats.
Kutschera generally set for himself a goal of pedalling 100 kilometres before indulging in a slice of his favourite carrot cake, which were soon dubbed 100 Cake Rides – and he never cheated.
“We'd get here and he’d be doing loops down here and along Lakeshore Drive, just so that he could get his count in.” recalled Herron with a laugh.
Kutschera was honoured at a celebration of life June 27 that attracted hundreds of people to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.