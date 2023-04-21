There was a time when Bob Coyne was adamant that a review of the emergency management program operated by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen be conducted totally at arm’s length from staff.
“We need to make damn sure that we get it right, we get it right now, so we can give direction, because the way it is right now with the terms of reference that have been outlined, to me it’s like the coyotes looking after the chickens,” said Coyne during an RDOS committee meeting on June 16, 2022.
“They don’t necessarily think they’re doing something wrong because coyotes eat chickens, but we need to make sure that we have the right staff doing the… review because having the people that do the job do the review isn’t objective.”
Coyne’s comments came after the RDOS board’s protective services committee heard from Mark Woods, manager of community services, about the proposed terms of reference for the project.
But despite Coyne’s protests, the terms of reference never really changed and the contract was subsequently awarded to Sundog Solutions, a firm headed by the daughter of RDOS chief administrative officer Bill Newell, who also sat on the bid evaluation committee.
That revelation came out publicly in February, prompting questions of conflict on Newell’s part and leaving the RDOS to issue statements reassuring the public the work is continuing nonetheless.
Reached by phone this week to find out if he still believes the project has validity, Coyne, who represents Area H (rural Princeton), was considerably more reserved.
“It’s in process and we’ll see the chips fly at the end of the day,” said Coyne.
Last summer though, Coyne, suggested “we need to go completely outside the box and start all over again on this,” after hearing Woods’ plan of attack for the review.
Woods told directors the emergency management program was created in 2006 and last reviewed in 2020, meaning some of the requested work had already been done.
“What we want to do is do a pretty good review of our process related to the work plan, budget, bylaws, but a lot of that’s been done so we wouldn’t delve into too much detail on that. But we’d certainly want to do some comparisons to other regional districts and test some of the benchmarking and best practices that’s going on,” said Woods.
Woods later noted the review would also touch on policies and procedures “to some extent,” although “we’re pretty dialled in on how the operations occur, so we wouldn’t need to get into a lot of detail on that.”
None of that passed muster with Coyne, who was feeling the heat from constituents after consecutive summers of wildfires and flooding the previous fall.
“I believe a lot of our emergency services are managed around convenience of operations, rather than what the actual requirements of operations are and what people expect. I believe there’s way too much stuff goes on in the office and not enough boots on the ground,” said Coyne.
“I’ve been through quite a few of these incidents over here in Area H… and I think my constituents are not at all happy with our emergency services the way they are today.”
Coyne’s son, Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne, was equally animated and insisted the RDOS not “half-ass” the project.
“Everything that we are told says (climate-related emergencies) are going to be an ongoing thing from here on out,” said Mayor Coyne.
“And if we don’t get this right, frustrations are going to build to the point where something bad’s going to happen and I don’t want to see somebody die because we didn’t do our jobs.”
Sundog Solutions’ review of the emergency program is due to be complete by the end of April.
As reported previously by The Herald, Sundog Solutions was awarded the $57,000 contract in December 2022 after it was personally signed by Newell and RDOS Chair Mark Pendergraft.
Newell bumped up the value by $5,000 in February to add an additional public consultation session in Tulameen, apparently to appease Coyne.
“To put it bluntly (probably too much in written form), the expectation for this is to help validate the study for the Area H director. There is concern that if this does not happen then the board members that initiated this review will not accept that we did a thorough enough job in the review,” wrote Greg Bonerud, RDOS emergency program co-ordinator, in a Jan. 30, 2023, email to Sundog Solutions that was contained in the FOI package previously obtained by The Herald.
Bonerud noted just 25 people showed up for a 2022 public meeting in Tulameen on flood recovery efforts, and “I would expect less than that to show up for this, which is not a great (return on investment) for the expense.”
The review was one of three contracts worth a total of $90,000 that Newell issued to Sundog Solutions over an eight-month period. The other contracts were for relief work in the emergency operations centre – which is the subject of the current review – and for an after-action report into the RDOS’ handling of the Keremeos Creek wildfire.
Newell has maintained there was no conflict of interest because he didn’t receive a personal financial benefit from the contracts.