Just 13 properties remained under evacuation order as of Monday morning due to wildfires in the region, with the weather forecast also adding cause for optimism.
That was down from 270 homes under evacuation order just one week earlier, as cooler conditions and smoke helped the BC Wildfire Service tame a pair of behemoths to the south of us.
The largest was the Crater Creek Wildfire, which was still pegged at 44,000 hectares as of Monday.
It was discovered July 23 about 18 kilometres southwest of Keremeos and has since moved south into the U.S. It also burned through the forest surrounding Cathedral Lakes Lodge, but the lodge itself survived.
The 13 properties still under evacuation order lie along Ashnola Road and Ewart Creek Road. Another 80 properties remain under evacuation alert.
A total of six firefighters and 10 aircraft are assigned to the blaze, according to the BC Wildfire Service, which was planning Monday to conduct a planned ignition on the northwest flank of the fire.
The same incident management team is also handling the Upper Park Rill Creek, which flared to life Aug. 18 about 20 kilometres southwest of Penticton in the Twin Lakes area.
It was pegged Monday at 1,800 hectares and is not expected to grow any larger, while just 96 homes remained on evacuation alert.
Also as of Monday, wildfires had scorched 185,000 hectares in the Kamloops Fire Centre and 1.8 million hectares across the province as a whole since April 1, according to the BC Wildfire Service, making it the worst wildfire season on record. (The previous mark was set it 2018, when 1.3 million hectares were lost.)
It’s part of the bigger national picture that shows Canada also in its worst wildfire season on record, with 15.4 million hectares burned as of Aug. 23, which nearly doubled the old record of 7.6 million hectares that was set in 1989.
Conditions should ease in the week ahead, with Environment Canada calling for periods or rain and daytime high temperatures in the 20 C range through Thursday and mixed conditions beyond that.