Pay parking is now in effect in additional parts of Penticton’s downtown core.
The newly tolled areas include Front Street, Ellis Street and the downtown portion of Main Street. The cost is $2 per hour.
Tech-savvy drivers can use the Passport Parking Canada app to purchase time. An introductory offer provides $25 worth of time for just $20. Visit ww.ppprkca.com for more information.
Council approved the expansion of pay parking and the increased price in a bid to pump up city coffers by what staff estimated could be as much as $700,000 per year.
Staff originally proposed a more ambitious expansion that would have dinged drivers visiting beaches and parks on Skaha and Okanagan lakes, but council rejected that idea in the face of public opposition.