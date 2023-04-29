Oliver town councillor Aimee Grice was re-elected as president of the Southern Interior Local Government Association, Friday.
The three-day conference was held in Vernon.
Grice, the house manager and marketing and promotions coordinator at Venables Theatre in Oliver, is in her second term with Oliver council.
Louise Wallace Richmond, councillor for Salmon Arm was elected first vice-president and Kamloops Coun. Bill Sarai second vice-president. Lori Mindnich from Lumby remains as past-president.
Among the seven directors-at-large elected were Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne; Kelowna Coun. Charlie Hodge; Tasha Da Silva, councillor in West Kelowna and Keith Thom, councillor for Peachland.
The other three elected were Karen Cathcart, Columbia Shuswap Regional District; Barb Wiebe, Lillooet; and Ward Stamer, Barriere.
Penticton Coun. Isaac Gilbert and Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte both ran for member-at-large, but were not elected.