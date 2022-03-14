The Penticton Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts is kicking off spring with a bang with Revive the Vibe, a concert celebrating the talent and resilience of our community on Tuesday, March 29 at the Cleland Theatre.
The line-up includes Yanti Rowland and Don Wade, along with his colleagues in the Saxxaffrass Saxophone Quartet. Joining them at the Cleland Community Theatre will be PAMDA instructors and award-winning country musicians Kirby Barber and Dave Barber. Also performing is concert pianist Dr. Patricia Tao, who will be playing duets with violinist Adora Wong and pianist Carmen Leier.
“Music lovers are in for a real treat,” says Prema Harris, President of the Academy. “Our faculty and friends have put together an exciting program of beautiful music. There will be classical music, pop, and folk jazz - everything from Chopin to Hank Williams.”
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance at Nautical Dog Cafe at Skaha Lake Marina, the Dragon’s Den and online at: pentictonacademyofmusic.ca