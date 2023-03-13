A small water utility system near Okanagan Falls was switched off Monday for 11 days for spring cleaning.
Staff from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen plan to have the water back on by March 24 after inspecting, cleaning and disinfecting the Sun Valley water storage reservoir. The system was acquired by the RDOS in 2017 and has 28 connections.
Fortis BC is getting in on the action by timing work on some pumps at the station to coincide with the shutdown.
The main system flushing will take place Wednesday and Thursday, and will result in discoloured water and chlorine taste for up to a week.