A pair of prescribed burns are expected to light up in the Penticton area over the coming weeks.
The work is being carried out by the Penticton Indian Band and BC Wildfire Service.
The Ellis Creek burn will scorch 95 hectares approximately six kilometres east of Penticton.
And the Penticton Creek burn, about eight km northeast of Penticton, will cover 52 hectares.
Preparation work for both burns is expected to start this week, with ignitions planned for mid-March depending on weather conditions.
“Smoke and flames may be visible from Penticton and surrounding areas, and to travellers along Highways 97, 97C and Highway 3A,” the agencies said in a press release.