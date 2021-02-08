Starbucks has closed another Penticton location – this time at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, which is already locked in an uneasy truce with one of its anchor tenants.
The coffee giant closed the doors Feb. 1 at its mall location, about a year after shuttering its downtown site. Neither shop had a drive-thru.
The two Starbucks locations that remain in operation in Penticton – Riverside Village and Industrial Avenue – both have drive-thrus.
The Seattle-based coffeehouse and roastery chain announced in January it planned to close up to 300 sites across Canada by March as it accelerated its five-year “transformation strategy” to respond to changes in consumer habits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starbucks says the changes will help the firm “best meet our customers where they are now.”
Meanwhile, another business giant, Hudson’s Bay Company, has reached a deal with Cherry Lane Shopping Centre allowing the retailer to pay just 50% of its monthly rent while awaiting a judge’s decision on duelling lawsuits between the two.
The owners of the shopping centre in November sought an eviction in B.C. Supreme Court based on an allegation HBC hadn’t paid rent for The Bay store since April and at that time was $709,000 behind, when combined with taxes and other charges.
Cherry Lane served notice to HBC in November informing the company its lease had been terminated and it was required to vacate the premises, but the retailer simply refused and continued carrying on business as usual.
In its counter-claim, HBC alleged it had suffered massive losses as a result of the pandemic that were exacerbated by the shopping centre failing to take adequate measures to reassure customers it’s safe to visit the mall during the pandemic.
“The rents provided in the leases... no longer make commercial sense, are entirely disproportionate and are neither just nor fit in the circumstances as the premises have fundamentally changed since the parties entered into the lease,” the counter-claim concludes.
HBC told the court its biggest revenue hit came in April 2020, when the store – which was then halfway through a two-month closure – managed just $4,600 in sales, compared to $1 million in the same month of 2019, according to the claim, which put October sales at $1.4 million, down from $2.6 million a year earlier.
While awaiting a full hearing, which is tentatively set for March, the two sides agreed Jan. 5 to a deal that will see HBC pay 50% of its $78,000-a-month rent to Cherry Lane and put the other 50% into a trust account.
The arrangement is similar to others HBC has reached with landlords across the country as it seeks to renegotiate lease agreements in about a dozen locations.
Neither HBC nor Cherry Lane Shopping Centre responded to requests for comment Monday.
With files from The Canadian Press