Kelowna’s unemployment rate has gone from one of Canada’s lowest to one of its highest in just a few months, new jobs data shows.
The unemployment rate last month in the Central Okanagan was 7.2%, up considerably from 5.7% in December and 4.4% in November.
On a percentage basis, more people are unemployed now in Kelowna than in any other Western Canadian city except Calgary, where the jobless rate last month was 8.5%. Kelowna’s jobless rate is higher than most cities in Ontario and Quebec and it’s the same as the rate in St. John’s, N.L..
The upward surge in Kelowna’s unemployment was similar to the national trend, though the rise was even steeper.
Nationally, the jobless rate went from 6.0% in December to 6.5% in January as governments re-introduced strict public health orders to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
“The increase in unemployment in January was entirely due to more people on temporary layoff or scheduled to start a job in the near future, while the number of people looking for work was little changed,” Statistics Canada said.
Royal Bank economists Nathan Janzen and Claire Fransaid they expect the impacts of Omicron to be short-lived and not extend beyond the first quarter of 2022.
The actual number of unemployed people in Kelowna rose from 6,000 in December to 8,200 in January. The unemployment rate would likely have been even higher than the published 7.2% had not the labour force fallen from 114,800 to 113,200. Declines in this number can reflect people becoming discouraged in their search for work and removing themselves for a time from the labour force.
Kelowna’s job picture is bleaker than the situation provincewide. Across B.C., the jobless rate is 5.1%, the lowest in Canada. It’s also back to the pre-pandemic level of February 2020.
“B.C. continues to lead the country in economic recovery, having recovered all jobs lost at the outset of the pandemic,” Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon said in a release.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our province has provided more than $525 million in supports to help nearly 30,000 businesses,” Kahlon said. “B.C. continues to provide some of the highest supports for people and businesses per-capita in Canada.”
Kelowna’s economy, like others in B.C., was impacted by the imposition of renewed public health orders just before Christmas that were intended to slow the spread of Omicron. Among other things, the order closed nightclubs, bars and gyms, and restricted entertainment and sports venues to 50% capacity.
The hospitality industry is an important part of Kelowna’s economy, representing the fourth-largest sector and accounting for about 10% of all local jobs, according to the Central Okanagan economic development commission. .
Despite this, Kelowna had one of Canada’s lowest unemployment rates through much of the pandemic. For much of the latter half of 2020 and into early 2021, Kelowna had either the lowest or second lowest jobless rate in the country.