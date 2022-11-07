As our society becomes increasingly connected and global in scope, it also becomes apparent that there’s a persistent need for active local communities. A strong community fosters a sense of belonging, of purpose, and of support and safety.
November is National Community Safety and Crime Prevention Month, and the Canada Safety Council wants to remind Canadians of the value of being a good neighbour.
“There is far more that unites us than divides us,” said Gareth Jones, President and CEO of the Canada Safety Council. “It is through this unity that we are able to work together, support each other, and help build a safer neighbourhood for ourselves, our children and our fellow neighbours.”
Neighbourhood safety is a team effort. By its very definition, a community requires more than one member. That said, a team effort begins with the actions of an individual! Here are some tips to help foster a positive, healthy, and safe community:
Make friends with your neighbours. Introduce yourself, offer to be of assistance when help is needed, and be a friendly visible presence in your area. The benefits of friendly interactions with your neighbours include making it easier to know when something is unusual or amiss, having someone to provide a source of help in times of hardship, and having a trusted person to watch children or pets in a bind if you’ll be away from home.
Make it harder for crime to take root. Install a home security system, which can act as a visible deterrent against would-be thieves. Well-maintained lawns and increased lighting in the neighbourhood can also help keep crime down in any given area. The less places there are to hide, the less likely a burglar will be able to succeed at their goals.
Consider introducing a Neighbourhood Watch. A neighbour will better be able to identify a suspicious person than a passing police officer, so take advantage of this familiarity! Contact your local community police centre for more information on how to get started.
Community safety is a collective effort – and one that benefits everyone in the area! Building a strong community is not difficult, but it does take a little work. So put the work in, plant some seeds, and grow a safer environment!