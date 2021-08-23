The Mount Law fire between West Kelowna and Peachland burned to the edge of the Okanagan Connector on Sunday night.
One of the freeway’s two westbound lanes was closed as a result and remained closed Monday morning. But officials say there’s little current risk associated with the fire, which has burned more than 800 hectares since igniting a week ago.
“There’s very minimal risk right now,” BC Wildfire Service information officer Luke Robinson said.
“The fire’s under very mild weather and backing down the hill towards the Connector. We’ve got good guarding in place.”
Some crews stayed at the fire’s perimeter until 2 a.m. Monday igniting controlled burns to torch away brush on the north side of the Connector. Those hand ignitions was to continue, with 112 firefighters, five helicopters and 16 pieces of heavy equipment deployed against the fire.
The east side of the fire remained about 400 metres from Highway 97 between Peachland and West Kelowna on Monday. All highway lanes were open at deadline.
It’s burning at a Rank 2 level, which means it’s moving slowly through grasses and underbrush. While pictures of the fire taken at night show a large orange glow with some flames visible, Robinson said such images can give a false sense of the threat.
“Fire always looks more dramatic at night,” he said.
Control efforts are hampered by the area’s steep terrain.
A week ago, about 1,000 residents of the Glenrosa neighbourhood of West Kelowna were evacuated. They were allowed to return home two days later. One home, owned by local teacher Shannnondee Rigby, was destroyed by the fire.