A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a body on 6 Mile Creek Road on Okanagan Indian Band land.
Peter Michael Visintainer, 60, has been charged with the second-degree murder of Wolf-Ingo Rudolf Beyer. Visintainer is in custody awaiting his next court appearance.
Police are appealing to the public for help in determining the movements of a vehicle that belonged to Beyer.
“Investigators are working to determine the whereabouts of the truck from 5 p.m on May 29 until approximately 10:15 a.m. on May 30,” RCMP Insp. Brent Novakoski said in a Friday news release.
“The vehicle may have been driving erratically or below the speed limit, and this may trigger the public’s memory of the vehicle,” he said.
The truck is a 2000 white two-door, one-ton Chevrolet flat-deck pickup. It has large silver after-market mirrors, and mud flaps with the word ‘Wolf’ adorned on them.
During the period of interest, the vehicle is believed to have been driving in the West Kelowna, Kelowna, Armstrong, Enderby, and Vernon areas, police say.
Anyone who saw the truck, or has dash cam footage that’s relevant, is asked to call RCMP Major Crimes unit at 1-877-987-8477.
Staff