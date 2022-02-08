All eyes will be on Oliver on Wednesday as fresh census data is expected to officially put the town’s population over the 5,000 mark and leave local taxpayers on the hook for a larger share of policing costs.
Statistics Canada is scheduled to release the first batch of numbers from Census 2021 focused on population and dwelling types.
For years, town officials have been bracing for Oliver’s population to exceed 5,000, at which point the municipality will have to cover 70% of its own RCMP costs. At present, residents pay just 30% and the B.C. government covers the balance.
Census 2016 put Oliver’s population at 4,928, so the new release is expected to move the town solidly into 5,000-plus territory.
“If so, our cost for policing will increase substantially by approximately $600,000 annually over what we pay today,” said Mayor Martin Johansen in an email Tuesday.
“Working with the province, the actual cost will be determined over the next few months as the number of provincial and municipal RCMP members is determined.
“The Town of Oliver has been preparing for this for five years and is well-positioned to take on this additional cost,” added Johansen, pointing to a series of annual 9% tax increases that began in 2018 to help soften the coming blow.
Summerland is also closing in on a population milestone that will affect policing costs, but it’s unlikely to hit the mark in Census 2021.
The district’s population stood at 11,615 as of 2016. When it reaches 15,000, local taxpayers will be on the hook for 90% of RCMP costs.
Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, said in an email he doesn’t expect that to happen today, “but we are looking forward to seeing (the census data) for planning purposes including housing and services.”
And while officials in Penticton don’t have to concern themselves with a potentially massive spike in policing costs, they’re nonetheless eager to see what Census 2021 has to say about the changing shape of the community, which saw its population rise to 33,761 in Census 2016.
“Expect to see an announcement from the city issued in the morning commenting on positive growth,” said municipal spokesman Philip Cooper in an email.
It’s worth noting, though, that last year's census took place during a pandemic that limited immigration and shifted where Canadians decided to call home in the country. It's why experts are warning anyone reading the statistics to do so with some caution.
"The pandemic may have had an impact in the last year or so, but it's going to be very difficult to sort out," said Doug Norris, chief demographer at Environics Analytics who also spent 30 years at Statistics Canada.
"My overall view is that (there will be a) little fuzziness, but not tremendous. It'll still be pretty useful."
Population figures are crucial to calculating federal transfers to provinces to pay for health care, and to cities for infrastructure needs, and this batch of data will also be used as part of a once-a-decade exercise to redraw the boundaries of federal ridings.
However, the population is believed to have flatlined over the last two years as fewer immigrants were let into a country that has relied on newcomers for growth, particularly as the population ages.
Six more releases from Census 2021 are planned for later in the year that will deal with demographics, income, family status, language, housing, employment, religion, cultural diversity and more.
