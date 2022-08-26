According to B.C. Wildfire Service, lightning — and a rare chance of other natural causes — is responsible for approximately 60% of wildfires in British Columbia.
When lightning strikes an object, it can release enough heat to ignite a tree or other fuels.
Although lightning-caused fires cannot be prevented, there are ways of predicting where they might start. The risk from natural fires can also be reduced with fuel management and prescribed burning.
Human activity causes approximately 40% of wildfires.
The most important thing about human-caused wildfires is that they are preventable. The easiest way to fight a wildfire is to prevent it from starting.
Humans start wildfires in several ways, either by accident or intentionally. For example:
• Open burning
• Vehicle and engine use
• Industrial activity
• Fireworks, sky-lanterns, outdoor flame lighting
• Discarding burning items (cigarettes)
• Arson
The cause of a wildfire is determined by professional investigations. The BC Wildfire Service employs Fire Origin and Cause Specialists to conduct investigations in accordance with international standards. Specialists might look for ignition sources, burn patterns, weather history and physical evidence.
Wildfire investigations can be complex and may take weeks or even months to complete.